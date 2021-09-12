Watch
Betts homers on 4-RBI night, Dodgers beat Padres 5-4

Aaron Gash
San Diego Padres' manager Jayce Tingler talks with his team on the mound during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Padres
Posted at 9:33 PM, Sep 11, 2021
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer with two outs in the fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers held off the San Diego Padres 5-4.

The Dodgers remained 2 1/2 games behind NL West-leading San Francisco.

Betts drove in four of the Dodgers' five runs. He had a sacrifice fly in the third to make it 2-0. Walker Buehler improved to 14-3 for the Dodgers.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer, his 38th of the season, that tied the game in the fourth. Chris Paddock took the loss for San Diego.

