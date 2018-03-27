Adam Jones helps Orioles fan with wedding proposal

wmar staff
8:44 PM, Mar 26, 2018
Orioles fan recruits Adam Jones to help propose to his girlfriend.

Gabriel Diaz (@gbrl.dz)

NORFOLK, Va. - No one connects with fans better than Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, so it's no surprise he went above and beyond to help make a fan's wedding proposal one to remember.

Before Monday's exhibition game against Norfolk Tides, Daniel Diaz reached out to the center fielder on Instagram asking if he could do a quick video of him saying "Daniel has a question for his girlfriend Kristine." Instead, Jones had a better idea, he suggest instead of a video recording how about they do it in person.

Just as promised right on the diamond Jones helped Diaz pull off a surprise proposal to his girlfriend Kristine Dixon, and she said yes!  

 

