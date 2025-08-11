Silverback gorilla returns to gorilla troop at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SAN DIEGO — Paul Donn has joined the gorilla troop at San Diego Zoo's Safari Park as its first silverback gorilla since Winston's passing last year.

Jessica, who has been living with Paul Donn, has also joined the troop.

Paul Donn was one of two unrelated males that Winston allowed into his troop until they neared reproductive age.

Zoo officials say that with the additions of Paul Donn and Jessica, the Safari Park can support bachelor gorillas.

Paul Donn's arrival comes after Winston passed away from age-related conditions.