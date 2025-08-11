Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silverback gorilla returns to gorilla troop at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Paul Donn joins gorilla troop at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
San Diego Zoo Safari Park
Paul Donn joins gorilla troop at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
Paul Donn and Jess join gorilla troop at Safari Park
Posted

SAN DIEGO — Paul Donn has joined the gorilla troop at San Diego Zoo's Safari Park as its first silverback gorilla since Winston's passing last year.

Jessica, who has been living with Paul Donn, has also joined the troop.

Paul Donn was one of two unrelated males that Winston allowed into his troop until they neared reproductive age.

Zoo officials say that with the additions of Paul Donn and Jessica, the Safari Park can support bachelor gorillas.

Paul Donn's arrival comes after Winston passed away from age-related conditions.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK HERE FOR COMMUNITY CONNECTION

CLICK HERE FOR COMMUNITY CONNECTION