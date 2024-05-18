Watch Now
NewsPoliticsThe Race Weekend

Actions

The Race Weekend: Inside RFK Jr.'s campaign and discussing gun violence issues

Republican Strategist Melik Abdul and Democratic Strategist Keisha Carter join the show to discuss the power of the Black vote this year.
RFK JR
Posted at 10:17 AM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 13:17:46-04

On this week’s edition of The Race Weekend, Deputy Political Director and Moderator Joe St. George interviews the Communications Director for RFK Jr.’s 2024 Campaign Del Bigtree. Republican Strategist Melik Abdul and Democratic Strategist Keisha Carter join the show to discuss the power of the Black vote this year, while Scripps News’ Path to the White House series takes a closer look at the issue of crime and gun violence. All this while West Wing Playbook Co-Author Eli Stokols joins Scripps News’ Senior Political Correspondent Charles Benson, National Political Correspondent Alex Miller and Political Analyst Steve Schmidt for our “Inside the Race Panel with Politico.”

People wait in line to vote at Multnomah County Elections Office

The Race Weekend

The Race Weekend: Protecting election workers and roundtable abortion discussion

Scripps News Staff
8:17 AM, May 11, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights