The Danny Moses Show: What to know about the spiraling national debt

On the inaugural episode of The Danny Moses Show, Danny is joined by fellow “Big Short” partners Vincent Daniel and Porter Collins.

While history doesn’t repeat, it often rhymes. As 2026 begins, they'll ask the same question they often put to each other on the trading desk: “What are we doing?”

Unprecedented federal spending dating to before the 2020 coronavirus pandemic has pushed the national debt into uncharted territory. It now sits at more than $38 trillion.

Moses breaks down how we got here, what we might do about it.

Also on today's show: President Donald Trump's targeting of the Federal Reserve, and a pending Supreme Court ruling on the president's tariff policies.