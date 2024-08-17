Scripps News Reports: The Presidential Tickets

We are now just weeks away from the first votes being cast in the 2024 presidential election. Voting by mail begins Sept. 6 in North Carolina. Alabama follows less than a week later, and more than a dozen more states will follow suit before the end of the month.

Vice President Kamala Harris is now ahead of or tied with former President Donald Trump in six of the seven battleground states, according to the Cook Political Report.

Scripps News spoke with polling experts and political reporters across the country to understand the current state of the race. We examined how dynamics have shifted — for Trump as he seeks to lock down states he won during his last run, and for Harris as she seeks to make the most of her momentum after replacing President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket.

And we review the dueling priorities of two potential presidential administrations, whose success could depend on the downballot congressional races that will be decided in the same election.

