Sheetz gas stations will have $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday

If you’re driving over the river and through the woods to get to Grandma’s (or anyone’s) house this Thanksgiving weekend, you’ll want to make sure your gas tank is full.

While many may wince at the cost of filling the tank this holiday season, Sheetz Gas wants to give its customers to feel thankful for during the busy travel week.

The gas station and convenience store chain announced it dropped the price of one of its gas grades through the holiday weekend.

In a press statement wishing everyone a “Happy Tanks-giving,” Sheetz said it was celebrating Thanksgiving week by lowering the price of its unleaded 88 gas to just $1.99 a gallon. The discount will last through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27.

According to AAA, the U.S. average price of regular gasoline is $3.30 as of Nov. 20. Premium gas prices are at an average of $4.10, and E85 has the lowest average price of $2.72.

Sheetz Gas Stations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia carry unleaded 88 gas. The company recommends customers check the Sheetz mobile app or website to confirm which stations have the discounted gasoline.

Sheetz isn’t the only gas station giving thanks to its customers in honor of the holiday.

On Nov. 24 (Black Friday), GetGo will give a $1 discount off the posted per-gallon price to its AdvantagePay, myPerks Pay Direct and myPerks Pay Rewards Visa Credit Card members, CBS News reports.

With about 49 million people expected to hit the roads during the Thanksgiving holiday week, many people will have the chance to take advantage of these limited-time deals.

Safe travels!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.