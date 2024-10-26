Workers spray pesticides in local neighborhoods second local case of Dengue

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - San Diego County is investing a second case of Dengue in the area. Health officials said the person was infected locally, and wasn't bitten by a mosquito while traveling abroad.

It's not related to the first local case, which happened earlier this month in Escondido.

Workers sprayed pesticides in neighborhoods in Vista earlier Wednesday. They're making sure invasive mosquito populations are controlled so people don't get sick with viruses like Dengue.

"Because these mosquitoes are here, if they bite someone who is sick with Dengue, and then bite another person, there is a possibility of them to spread that disease," said Allison Bray, the supervising environmental health specialist with San Diego County's Vector Control Program. The program looks over mosquito-related public health risks throughout the area.

Mosquito experts said people don't have to worry because the spray is safe.

"So these pesticides use a synthetic version of a chemical that occurs naturally in chrysanthemum flowers," said Bray "They’re a relatively safe way of controlling mosquitoes."

However, Bray said to make sure you keep your windows and doors closed if your home undergoes treatment. Also, don't be in sprayed areas 20 to 30 minutes after the treatment.

The pesky insects have a specific look.

"So, in some ways, these mosquitoes are pretty distinctive from other mosquitoes," said Bray. "They’re pretty small. They’re black mosquitoes and they have white stripes on their legs. So if you know what they’re looking for, it is pretty easy to tell them apart from other mosquitoes."

The World Health Organization saidif you get Dengue, you may have a high fever, severe headache, and nausea. You may even get severe abdominal pain, fatigue, and bleeding gums.

"[We're] making every effort to knock down the adult mosquito levels and prevent transmission," said Dr. Mark Beatty, the assistant medical director for San Diego County. "The biggest risk is to travelers. We want to prevent people from getting dengue when they go abroad."

For now, workers are treating houses to make sure you and your family are safe.

The WHO said since the beginning of 2023, there was a historic high of 6.5 million cases with more than 7,300 Dengue-related deaths.