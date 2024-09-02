Chula Vista outdoor dining parklets to be torn down this week

Raul Fosselman comes to The Vogue Tavern in Chula Vista about once a week.

Usually with a stein in his hand and Emy by his side.

“It kind of sucks taking her into a bar or anything,” said Fosselman, while holding baby Emy.

But soon, sitting in or out of the bar may not be a choice.

“People that want to come out and enjoy the decks one last time and unfortunately, it might be the very last time,” said Dr. Gonzalo Quintero, co-owner of The Vogue Tavern.

On Sep. 4, the City of Chula Vista will be tearing down outdoor dining parklets due to the original idea being temporary.

In a past statement to 10News about the parklets, the city said, “The parklets are negatively impacting more businesses than they are helping because not all can benefit from the temporary permits.” Dr. Quintero disagrees.

“I'd like to see the numbers on the negative impact and I don't know how that's true when there's only 17 spaces being utilized by these parklets. This is a parking district with 700 spaces. So mathematically, we're affecting 1% of all parking on Third Avenue,” said Quintero.

The Vogue Tavern made its outdoor setup during the pandemic, putting almost $20,000 into building it.

Now, they are fighting against the upcoming demolition using an online petition.

The city will be considering a more permanent outdoor dining policy soon- but still plan to tear down the parklets in the meantime.

“So, but when we say the city that means the taxpayer paying for the demolition, the taxpayers paying for the holloway, but there is an opportunity that these could come back,” said Quintero.

In the past, the City of Chula Vista told 10News the public land the parklets are on must be prioritized for equitable access and sidewalk cafes can still operate normally.

Now Quintero and his customers are soaking up the outdoor atmosphere while they still have it.

“This parklet was a second chance, and now that second chance at business development, at job growth, and future development of Third Avenue is at stake,” said Quintero.

“I mean, it's just silly, it doesn't take up that much parking. People love it. It just seems like a loss for everyone,” said Fosselman.

