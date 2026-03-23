How to bypass frustrating AI customer service chatbots and quickly reach a real human representative

When you need help with a billing question or want to cancel a service, calling a big company can be incredibly frustrating if you only reach an AI chatbot.

More companies are farming customer service out to AI because it significantly cuts their costs, often leaving customers feeling like they wasted their time answering endless questions.

However, many AI systems have workarounds that can get you to a human representative if you know how to trigger them.

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Most AI bots will escalate your call if you use certain words or phrases. Try saying "representative," "agent," "file a complaint," or "escalate this issue."

If those fail, try saying, "This issue involves billing or legal rights." Many companies flag those terms as higher risk and will connect you to a person.

When you call, do not over-explain the issue. Keep it simple with a few words like, "Account problem. Need agent." The more you explain, the longer you could be stuck with a bot.

Finally, call during business hours. That is an easy way to increase your chances of being connected to an employee.

This story was originally published by Susan El Khoury with the Scripps News Group in Tampa Bay.