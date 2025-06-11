Rattlesnake vs. bobcat: Arizona resident captures standoff between two desert predators

An Arizona woman captured a short but intense video of a stand-off between two desert predators last week.

Surveillance video taken outside of Terry Campbell's home in Oro Valley shows a tense interaction between a bobcat and a rattlesnake around 5 a.m.

The bobcat swiftly approached the rattlesnake, which appeared to be attempting to camouflage itself. The rattlesnake begins shaking its rattle, a defense tactic the reptile will use before striking.

Campbell said her home surveillance cameras capture various wildlife all the time.

Her video of the bobcat and rattlesnake match only lasts 15 seconds, but she told the Scripps News Group in Tucson that one of her other cameras showed the bobcat "strolling away" just after.

According to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, bobcats are known predators of rattlesnakes, but they are not immune to their venom and could die if they're bitten.

This story was originally published by Reyna Preciado with the Scripps News Group in Tucson.