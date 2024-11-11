San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 11, 2024: Increasing winds tonight with patchy drizzle

Grab a jacket as you head out for Veterans Day festivities. It’s chilly this morning, with temperatures starting in the 30s, 40s, and 50s.

We’ll have some passing clouds early, but the day will turn mostly sunny. This afternoon, temperatures will be about 9 degrees cooler inland, reaching the low 70s, and a few degrees cooler along the coast, in the upper 70s. In the mountains, highs will reach the mid-60s, while the deserts will warm up to the mid-80s.

A storm currently affecting the Pacific Northwest and northern California will bring increasing clouds, high winds, and light, spotty showers to our area tonight into Tuesday morning. Isolated gusts up to 55 mph are expected to impact the mountains and foothills tonight, gradually subsiding by Tuesday afternoon. Heavy mist and drizzle are also likely, enough to wet driveways and create spots on windshields.

By Tuesday afternoon, skies will clear, and conditions will dry out. We can expect some warming on Wednesday before temperatures drop again, ahead of another storm that could bring more showers late Friday into Saturday. The exact path of the second storm is still uncertain, but temperatures will likely fall into the 60s across the valleys and mountains this weekend.

Veterans Day Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 72-77°

Mountains: 65-74°

Deserts: 81-84°

