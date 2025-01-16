San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 16, 2025: Humidity recovers with a chance for spotty showers

Humidity will slowly recover as offshore winds weaken. A cut-off area of low pressure will crawl onshore, bringing in more clouds through the weekend. Light showers and heavy mist are possible on Thursday and Friday nights into the morning hours. Little to no accumulation is expected.

It will be noticeably cooler today through the weekend, with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s to mid-60s at the coast, low to mid-60s inland, 40s in the mountains, and 60s in the deserts.

San Diego's deficit continues to grow, now at 3.85" below average. Southern California is experiencing one of the driest starts to the water year on record, and San Diego is the driest on record.

Offshore winds are expected to return next week, and without rain, each Santa Ana wind event will dry the brush even more, which is now hovering at record dry, and bring the threat of fires to spread quickly. Santa Ana season goes through February and can even linger into March.

Preparedness Tips:



Clear defensible space around your home.

Review your evacuation plan with your household.

Ensure your emergency kit is ready, including essential medications, supplies, food, and supplies for kids and pets.

Stay alert and prioritize safety during these challenging conditions.

Check your vehicle for anything that's dragging that could spark a fire.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 63-66°

Inland: 63-68°

Mountains: 56-62°

Deserts: 69-71°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.