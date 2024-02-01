San Diego's Weather Forecast for February 1, 2024: Steady stream of rain and high winds move in

Rain was slowly picking up but steadily increased by 8 AM. Winds are also starting to see a kick, with some of the highest gusts currently near the 30mph range in the South Bay, expected to intensify and become widespread towards the afternoon.

Moderate to heavy rain will continue through mid-morning, peaking in the afternoon with the chance for isolated thunderstorms. Currently, estimated totals are:



Up to 2 inches for the coast and valleys.

Up to 4 inches for the mountains.

Nearly .75 of an inch for the deserts.

Still, those numbers will be more significant in areas affected by thunderstorms.

Ponding and flooding will be an issue for commuters throughout the day due to the risk of heavy downpours. In addition, as winds pick up, visibility will become reduced across surface streets and major freeways. Sustained winds up to 25mph will gust up to 55mph, impacting the coast and valleys. Then, as the steady rain tapers off in the late afternoon, winds will switch directions out of the west, with the powerful winds impacting the mountains and deserts.

The window of concern remains this morning through the afternoon due to flooding, dangerous travel conditions with reduced visibility, and powerful winds.

The steady stream of rain will transition into scattered showers towards the 4 PM hour, but expect a rough evening commute due to the slick roads. Scattered showers will continue to be heavy at times towards the evening, with the chance for isolated thunderstorms continuing, especially around the late evening. Towards the mountains, the rain will transition to snow at levels of about 5,000 feet. Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain will likely get a few inches of snow overnight through Friday, with the potential for a light dusting in Julian. Due to the high winds and snowfall, expect blizzard-like conditions.

The entire county remains under a Flood Watch through Friday morning. A Wind Advisory is in place for the coast and valleys through 2 PM.

Meanwhile, the surf and rip current risk will be elevated. A west swell will bring in 5 to 8-foot waves with sets up to 10 feet, triggering a High Surf Advisory through 6 AM Saturday. There will also be a high risk of coastal erosion.

Scattered showers continue through Friday with partly sunny conditions. We'll have a brief break from the rain on Saturday and Sunday, but we're not ruling out the chance for a scattered shower here or there due to the residual moisture and ongoing instability.

Then, another storm arrives next week, with the greatest chances on Tuesday through the middle of the week. This system will be warmer, so snow levels will likely remain high, but it will also cause alerts for flooding. The timing and totals are still uncertain, but it will be a slower-moving system.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 59-61°

Inland: 58-60°

Mountains: 46-53°

Deserts: 59-61°

