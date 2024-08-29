San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 29, 2024: We'll stay cooler than normal before holiday warming

We'll run below average today before slow warming Friday through next week, with hot temperatures returning by Labor Day.

The marine layer has spread inland overnight and will take longer to clear near the coast. Expect less extensive and patchy marine layer clouds starting Friday as the winds shift and weak monsoon flow returns.

Monsoon moisture will try to make its way into the county from now through the weekend. While we'll likely see clouds building over the mountains and a slight bump in humidity, showers or thunderstorms are unlikely.

Things will warm 3 to 6 degrees by Labor Day. Despite the warm-up, temperatures will trend just slightly above normal. Expect 70s to a few low-80s at the coast, upper 80s and a few low-90s inland, mid-80s in the mountains, and near 110 in the deserts.

On Tuesday, temperatures ramp up with greater warming for much of next week. We'll see mostly 80s at the coast, mid-90s to even 100s in the valleys, 90s in the mountains, and near 110 in the deserts.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 72-80°

Inland: 79-91°

Mountains: 85-95°

Deserts: 105-109°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.