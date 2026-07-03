San Diego Padres honor military community as nation prepares to celebrate 250th birthday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres have long been known in the professional sports world as the team of the military.

In 1995, the Padres became the first Major League Baseball franchise to create a dedicated Military Affairs Department — a commitment that goes beyond recognizing fans who served in the military on the jumbotron, which is done during every game.

"When the veterans stand up and you know it's very nice, it's a nice feeling," one fan said.

For the Padres, it is about tradition. From Military Sundays — when players wear commemorative camouflage uniforms as a tribute to the different branches of the military — to greeting and thanking service members on the field during pre-game festivities and military flyovers, the team has made honoring those who serve a priority.

Fans say the effort brings the community of San Diego together in a city that lives and works alongside a large military presence.

"Yes, it's wonderful. It's a great way for them to support the community. We've got a big military community in San Diego," another fan said.

At Petco Park, the Padres have a permanent monument dedicated to service members, with representation from each branch of the military. Fans can also visit a dedicated recording booth inside the park to record messages for service members serving overseas.

Outside the ballpark, the Padres' outreach continues with events focused on boosting morale within the military community. Their annual Operation Holiday Joy partners with the Armed Services YMCA to gift military families with presents they can place under their tree. The team also awards annual scholarships to military students pursuing a college education.

The Padres say they will continue keeping these traditions alive as part of their commitment to show support for service members — past, present, and future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

