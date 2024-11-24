San Diego International Airport expects busy holiday travel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thanksgiving is just four days away and some folks are working on going home for the holiday. In fact, AAA says Thanksgiving travel this year could set a new record. They project almost 80 million people will travel 50 miles this week.

Tuesday and Wednesday are supposed to be the heaviest travel days, but things are already starting to get busy at the San Diego International Airport.

In a press release, officials say they are expecting over 400,000 people to come through the airport between Tuesday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

During the six day holiday travel week, they say there will be about 76,000 passengers arriving and departing each day.

The key to eliminating some stress is to get to the airport early.

For those driving, officials say be mindful that the roads around the airport are changing, so pay attention to signage. You can expect delays on N. Harbor Drive near W. Laurel Street and Eastbound near Harbor Driving going toward downtown.

AAA says more people are expected to drive this year compared to pre pandemic numbers. So, whichever way you plan to travel, be prepared and plan ahead.