San Diego colleges risk losing millions in federal aid for Hispanic students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego area colleges could lose millions of dollars in federal funding after the Trump administration decided not to defend programs that support Hispanic students in higher education.

The funding is at risk following a lawsuit filed by Tennessee in June against the U.S. Department of Education. The state challenged federal aid for Hispanic Serving Institutions, and the Trump administration agreed that requiring a racial quota for federal funding was unconstitutional.

For decades, the federal government has helped pay for programs supporting Hispanic students in higher education. Schools with a student population that was at least 25% Hispanic received funding for vocational training, cultural centers and counselors.

Manuel Juarez, a student at Southwestern College, is the first in his family to attend college. He said the extra support made his education possible.

"There were times I didn't know how to do my homework, times where I didn't know who to ask for help. Financial aid was very scary to me," Juarez said.

"To know there were people there along the way making sure I did it - it means the world to me and I think it means the world to so many other students," Juarez said.

Corey Gustafson, former chair of the San Diego Republican Party, said the administration's position aligns with its policies on affirmative action.

"This is about making sure money is not going to colleges based on the fact that they are admitting students on the basis of race," Gustafson said.

"Affirmative action is no longer legal in the United States," Gustafson said.

The superintendent and president at Southwestern College said losing this funding will further deter the already underserved community from getting an education.

"This has significant economic impacts in our region, state and nationally," he said.

Local leaders will continue to advocate for Hispanic students and seek alternative funding at the congressional level.

