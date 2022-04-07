Sam’s Club’s Popular Pineapple Spears In Coconut Water Are Back

It’s officially pineapple season, and that means the return of Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark Pineapple Spears in Coconut Water, which went viral last time they were available.

If you didn’t get the chance to try them when they were new last summer, these jars offer a tropical snack that’s also pretty light and fresh. The pineapple spears are low in calories but full of nutrients like vitamin C and manganese, and other antioxidants. Fair warning, however, they do have quite a bit of sugar (22 grams per 1/2 cup), so pineapple is not the best fruit choice if you’re watching your sugar intake.

Each 42-ounce jar has nine servings (1/2 cup per suggested serving) and is priced at $6.24. They are available now exclusively at Sam’s Club either in-store or online via curbside pickup. Even if you just plan to shop online, you will need a Sam’s Club membership to purchase them.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.