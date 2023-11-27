Rosalynn Carter memorial events begin with motorcade through Georgia

The U.S. will honor the life of former first lady Rosalynn Carter in three days of ceremonies beginning Monday.

Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, passed away on Nov. 19 at the age of 96.

Tributes for the former first lady will begin when her motorcade sets off on one of its final journeys through Georgia.

At 10:25 a.m., the family motorcade will arrive at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, where Rosalynn's remains will be transferred to a hearse, accompanied by past and present members of her U.S. Secret Service detail, according to The Carter Center.

The motorcade will depart for the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex at Georgia Southwestern State University, where it will arrive at 11 a.m. Wreaths will be laid there in honor of the former first lady.

At 11:15 a.m., the motorcade will leave for The Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, where an arrival ceremony is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

Rosalynn will lay in repose in the lobby of the library, with services beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Between 6 and 10 p.m., members of the public will be able to pay their respects at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. Parking and a shuttle service will be available at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Atlanta.

Proceedings will continue on Tuesday when the motorcade leaves the library following a departure ceremony. It will head to Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University for a tribute ceremony with invited guests.

Funeral services will happen Wednesday. After church services, the former first lady will be laid to rest privately at the Carter family residence in Plains, a home she shared with her husband of 77 years.

It is unclear if the former president will be in attendance at any of his wife's services. Jimmy Carter, who is 99, entered in-home hospice care earlier this year.

