Revamped ‘Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?’ returns to HGTV

If you’re a fan of home renovation shows, you may already know Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein — the husband and wife team who love to hunt for historic old homes and restore them with care.

In their 2021 HGTV show, “Cheap Old Houses,” the couple searched for houses that are old and inexpensive — but ripe for preservation — to feature on their website and social media. Last year, the network decided to renew and revamp the show, asking Instagram followers to vote on a fresh title for show’s return in 2024 with a different format: The Finkelsteins would help homeowners start their renovation process and collaborate with designers to give each home some modern updates while still honoring its roots.

It’s all coming together in what HGTV is now calling a new series, titled “Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?” The show premieres May 14, at 10 p.m. Eastern. (HGTV notes that until the new show starts, you can still stream the original on Discovery+.)

In each of eight episodes, Elizabeth (a historic preservationist) and Ethan (a thrifty historic build expert) will show home buyers two listings priced at under $150,000. The properties will boast old-timey charm and unique architecture. Think: gingerbread porches, antique fireplaces, leaded glass windows, authentic wood floors and vintage appliances.

Of course, these homes will also need a lot of work.

“Saving these houses isn’t for the faint of heart, but it’s worth it,” Elizabeth said in the press release. “Our cheap old house movement caught fire on social media. Now, we’re taking buyers house hunting so they can buy and restore a cheap old house of their own.”

The listings won’t be limited by style. The Finkelsteins will help people restore and preserve all types of old homes, including Tudor, Colonial Revival, Queen Anne and Craftsman. They’ll also take on unconventional projects, like an old church and a firehouse.

Once the home buyers choose a house, the couple will guide them through the preservation process. They’ll also have help from interior designer Jennifer Salvemini and architectural designer Scott Reed. It’s all about updating the homes to be new and comfortable while maintaining their historic charm. And because of the low price tag, it’s also an affordable path to home ownership.

Watch the trailer for the show below:

Revamped ‘Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?’ returns to HGTV originally appeared on Simplemost.com