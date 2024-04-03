Rep. Lauren Boebert has emergency surgery to remove blood clot

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is recovering after having an emergency surgery Tuesday morning, according to her campaign. The surgery happened in order to remove a blood clot in her upper left leg.

The Colorado congresswoman was admitted to the hospital Monday afternoon after experiencing severe pain and swelling in her leg. Doctors then discovered Boebert had May-Thurner syndrome, a condition that disrupts blood flow.

According to the National Institutes of Health, May-Thurner syndrome is characterized by the compression of the common left iliac vein, leading to restricted blood flow from a person's left leg to their heart. Over time, this compression can lead to symptoms such as swelling and discomfort in the leg, but in severe cases can result in blood clots causing deep vein thrombosis.

The NIH says May-Thurner syndrome can be found in over 20% of the population and is more prevalent in young to middle aged women. However, the agency said it often goes undiagnosed as many individuals may not experience symptoms.

“I want to thank Dr. Rebecca Bade and the entire team at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies for their great care and providing helpful insight on my recent diagnosis,” Boebert said in a statement released by her campaign. “I'm looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado."

This story was originally published by James Gavato at Scripps News Colorado Springs.

