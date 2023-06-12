Reddit moderators revolt against CEO, blackout subreddits

Hundreds of subreddit categories on the social media platform Reddit are blacked out Monday amid a protest over changes to how third parties use the platform.

There are over 7,800 subreddits blacked out involving more than 28,000 moderators. Unlike most social media outlets, Reddit relies primarily on unpaid moderators to keep content relevant. Some of the platform's most popular categories, including funny, gaming and music, are blacked out.

The blackout means those not subscribed to the category cannot access it.

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman addressed the changes being made to Reddit last week. The statement came nearly two months after Huffman first announced that some third parties that use Reddit would be charged a fee.

"Reddit needs to be a self-sustaining business, and to do that, we can no longer subsidize commercial entities that require large-scale data use," Huffman said.

SEE MORE: Experts warn almost 80% of youth get tax advice from social media

That decision meant some apps, including Apollo, Reddit is Fun, and Sync, are closing.

"For the other apps, we will continue talking. We acknowledge that the timeline we gave was tight; we are happy to engage with folks who want to work with us," Huffman said.

His statement was met with anger from users, with many noting a lack of trust in Huffman.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com