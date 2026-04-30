High gas prices push San Diego commuters toward public transit options

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Gas prices continue to rise, with AAA reporting the average price has surpassed $6 per gallon nationwide — rising nearly 20 cents in just one week.

The surge in fuel costs is prompting some San Diegans to reconsider their daily commutes, with many turning to public transportation as a more affordable alternative.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System says higher fuel costs often lead to more riders on buses and trolleys. In March, when gas prices began to skyrocket, MTS reported a 9% increase in bus ridership and a 5% increase in trolley ridership.

Hector Zermeño, a public relations specialist with MTS, said the trend is consistent with what the agency sees when fuel prices climb.

"When fuel prices go up, we see more people taking transit because it's the most affordable way to get to where they need to go," Zermeño said.

For many commuters, the decision comes down to comparing the cost of gas and parking against the price of a transit fare.

Karla Andrea Fox, an MTS rider, said the math is straightforward.

"For me, I don't see it as a downfall; it's there for us to use. All it costs is $2.50," Fox said.

Fox also noted that public transportation offers savings beyond the daily commute.

"Like yesterday, there was a Padres game, and I was on public transportation. Many San Diegans utilize that public transportation to get to the ballpark to save money on gas," Fox said.

To help riders evaluate their potential savings, MTS has released online tools that allow residents to calculate how much they could save by switching from driving to public transit.

"How far you're traveling, what the miles per gallon are in your car, if you have to pay for parking, and of course, the current gas prices, you can punch it all in and it gives you an estimate of how much you could be saving," Zermeño said.

As gas prices continue to climb, transit agencies say more people are looking for ways to reduce their spending on daily commutes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

