Golden State Stimulus II: Do you qualify for next round of California payments?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Eligible Californians under the state's second round of the Golden State Stimulus plan can expect to receive their payments starting in September.

According to a spokesperson for the Governor's Press Office, the state will begin sending out the first checks on September 1. The stimulus is part of the state's $100 billion "California Comeback" plan.

"California’s recovery is well underway, but we can’t be satisfied with simply going back to the way things were. We are tripling the Golden State Stimulus to get money in the hands of more middle-class Californians who have been hit hard by this pandemic. Two in three Californians will receive a check from the state and more than $5 billion in aid will be made available to those who need help paying their rent or utility bills," Gov. Gavin Newsom said of the plan back in May.

The plan includes:



$600 direct payments to qualifying taxpayers who make up to $75,000 a year

Additional $500 in direct payments to families with dependents

Additional $500 in direct payments to undocumented families

Some recipients of the first round of the Golden State Stimulus won't qualify for the second round.

POTENTIAL SCENARIOS

The California Franchise Tax Board broke down the scenarios behind the expected stimulus payments.

If you have an SSN and meet all the GSS II requirements:



Qualified for GSS I and claimed a credit for 1 or more dependents: $500

Did not qualify for GSS I and did not claim a credit for 1 or more dependents: $600

Did not qualify for GSS I and claimed a credit for 1 or more dependents: $1,100

Qualified for GSS I and did not claim a credit for 1 or more dependents: You do not qualify for GSS II

If you have an ITIN and meet all the GSS II requirements:



Qualified for GSS I and claimed a credit for 1 or more dependents: $1,000

Qualified for GSS I and did not claim a credit for 1 or more dependents: You do not qualify for GSS II

HOW TO QUALIFY

Eligible recipients will need to have filed their 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021, to receive the payment, "unless they are an ITIN eligible taxpayer and do not have one. For that category, they must apply for an ITIN by October 15th to maintain eligibility for GSS II," the press office spokesperson added.

To qualify for the second round of the state's stimulus, recipients must:

Have filed 2020 taxes;

Have a California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) of $1 to $75,000. For this information refer to: Line 17 on Form 540 Line 16 on Form 540 2EZ

Have wages $75,000 or less;

Be a California resident for more than half of the 2020 tax year;

Be a California resident on the date payment is issued;

Cannot be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer (A dependent is a qualifying child or qualifying relative. Go to FTB Publication 1540 for more information about a qualifying child and qualifying relative)

According to the state, most people who qualify won't need to do anything to receive their payment. Direct deposit can take up to two weeks while paper checks can take between four to six weeks, according to the state.

For more information on the Golden State Stimulus payments, visit the state's website here.