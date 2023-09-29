Raiders' defensive end Chandler Jones arrested

Chandler Jones, defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, was arrested Friday and charged with violating a domestic violence protective order.

According to court records, Jones posted bail after being booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Dec. 4.

Chandler's team addressed the arrest in a statement released on X.

"The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment," the Raiders said.

Jones has been raising concern due to social media posts over the last couple of weeks. That includes saying he didn't want to play for head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler. Jones also claimed he was put on a court-ordered hold and medicated against his will.

The defensive end has not played this season. Last week, the Raiders placed Jones on the non-football illness list, which requires a player to sit out at least four games.

Las Vegas will take on their division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, on Sunday. Both teams are currently 1-2 this season.

This story was originally reported by Jarah Wright at Scripps News Las Vegas.

