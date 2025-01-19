Project New Village hosts annual MLK Day of Service

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Project New Village hosted their annual MLK Day of Service, inviting everyone to join them for what they call a “Community Workday.” The event was an opportunity to give back while also learning something new.

"So when I think of Doctor King, I think of a world where we truly experience equality, right? And so the pathway to that equality is a pathway of equity,” said Community Rising Project Manager, Anthony Avalos.

Project New Village works to improve access to fresh food in Southeastern San Diego. The organization welcomed all ages Saturday morning to help them plant seeds. Avalos says their efforts to combat food insecurity align with Dr. King’s vision of a community where everyone is cared for, absent of poverty, hunger, and hate.

“It's an opportunity for the community to come together. And really contribute to this overall dream of food sovereignty, which is something that we will never get to without everybody's participation and support,” he said.

Not only did community members help maintain the garden, but there was also a chef teaching how to cook with seeds and opportunities to learn about composting and preparing soil. Organizers say the event encourages people to give back while also taking charge of their own health.

“We are overrepresented of people who have high blood pressure and diabetes, so we talk a lot about the level of sugar and everything, the level of sodium in everything, how to measure that, how to make your own choices, how to read labels when you go shopping in the store. It's critical for people to manage their own health," said Managing Director, Diane Moss.

If you missed today’s event, Project New Village hosts Community Workdays every third Saturday of the month.