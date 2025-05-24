Pro motocross rider from Alpine says injuries are inevitable in the sport

PALA, Calif. — Alpine's Dilan Schwartz has been riding motorcycles since he was 3 years old. Now at 23, he's competing as a professional in the Pro Motocross Championship series that begins a new season on Saturday at Fox Raceway.

Schwartz particularly enjoys the outdoor dirt tracks, away from the stadium setting of Supercross.

"Every time we ride outdoors, I find myself with a smile," Schwartz said.

Despite his passion for the sport, Schwartz acknowledges the significant physical toll it takes on competitors. Serious injuries aren't just possible in motocross – they're expected.

"We're riding dirt bikes, so it's bound to happen. It's not if, it's when," Schwartz said.

At a news conference at Pala Casino promoting this weekend's race, every rider on stage had injury stories to share.

When asked about his own injury history, Schwartz couldn't provide an exact count of broken bones.

"I honestly...I couldn't even keep count," Schwartz said.

As for surgeries, Schwartz has undergone seven procedures throughout his career. One of his worst injuries occurred about two years ago when he suffered a severe wrist injury.

While some motorsports fans might be drawn to the possibility of crashes, Schwartz hopes that's not what attracts people to motocross.

"I would hope not, as a racer, because I don't like to see it, just because I know how bad it's going to hurt. NASCAR, I get it, they're going real fast. But they have a cage. We don't have a cage. We're just going to hit the dirt, so, yeah, it's never going to feel good," Schwartz said.

Despite the physical risks, Schwartz remains committed to the sport he loves.

"At the end of the day, we're riding dirt bikes for a living. It's fun, and for most of us it's worth it," Schwartz said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

