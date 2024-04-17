President Biden heads to Pittsburgh, calls for higher steel tariffs

President Joe Biden is expected to call for higher tariffs to combat Chinese practices in the aluminum and steel industries while in Pittsburgh Wednesday at the United Steelworkers headquarters during an economic-focused blitz through the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

President Biden will call on the office of the United States Trade Representative to consider tripling tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports; direct work with Mexico to prevent tariff evasion; announce the United States Trade Representative will investigate China’s trade practices in shipbuilding, maritime and logistics; and maintain support for domestic ownership of U.S. Steel.

“China’s policy driven over capacity poses a serious risk to the future of the American steel and aluminum industry. China cannot export its way to recovery. China is simply too big to play by its own rules,” said national economic adviser Lael Brainard.

While the White House touts President Biden’s trade and investment agenda as protective from unfair competition, officials also acknowledge what they view as unfair Chinese trade practices.

“In manufacturing sectors like steel, China's already producing more than China or the world can easily absorb. China's subsidies and other forms of support lead to exports flooding global markets at artificially low prices, undercutting American steel that is cleaner,” Brainard said.

Senior administration officials said it was critical to get in front of concerns of a new export surge, though the Trump administration imposed Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, in which the Biden administration maintained some. Section 232 imposed 25% tariffs on steel imports, with exemptions for Canada and Mexico.

The United States Trade Representative is in the midst of a statutory review of section 301 actions against China, used to increase tariffs with an exclusion process. United States Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai hinted the review could be finished soon.

“We are making progress and it is my belief we are very close to the conclusion of this review,” Tai told lawmakers Tuesday.

Following a petition from five labor unions, including the USW, the United States Trade Representative will also start an investigation on ships. Senior administration officials found the petition extensive and raised a number of significant concerns related to China’s practices.

Brainard called the actions a strategic and targeted approach, developed in partnership with stakeholders and unions, as the U.S. also works with partners and allies.

“While China has publicly acknowledged excess capacity in its steel and aluminum industries, it has yet to take meaningful steps to address the root causes of this problem in a sustainable way. Indeed, China continues to replicate these results in other industries,” stated the United States Trade Representative’s report to Congress on China’s World Trade Organization compliance in February.

“As the president said during his State of the Union address, this administration will continue to stand up to China’s unfair, non-market policies and practices,” Tai told lawmakers Tuesday.

President Biden’s visit to Pittsburgh marks the second of three stops on a swing through the key battleground state of Pennsylvania this week, as former President Donald Trump spends time in a New York courtroom in a case centered on alleged hush money payments. In a split screen moment, the Biden campaign has touted early investment in the key 2024 state.

On Tuesday, President Biden sought to contrast tax visions between the two while in his hometown of Scranton, framing the election as “Scranton values” versus “Mar-a-Lago values,” making the argument his plan aids the middle class while Trump’s benefits the wealthiest. Biden’s proposal include a minimum billionaires tax and increased corporate tax.

