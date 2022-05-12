Prepare for tons of compliments when you wear this $42 wide-leg romper to summer parties

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Summer weather is on the way, and that means it’s time to freshen up your wardrobe with comfy and light rompers that will keep you cool and stylish.

This Summer Straps One Shoulder Pleated wide-leg romper on Amazon is not only comfy and light, but is also currently on sale. Regularly priced at $52.99, the wide-leg romper is 21% off, priced at $41.99.

The wide-leg romper comes in sizes S-XL and in 21 colors, from black and brown to green, blue, yellow, red, purple and more. The one-shoulder romper has two thin straps on the shoulder, a high-pleated waistband and hidden pockets. Because the jumpsuit is light and casual, it can be worn to a party, outdoor wedding, on vacation or even just while running errands on a hot summer day.

With more than 200 reviews, the romper has a total rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars, with 60% of customers giving it a full 5 stars. Reviewers say the material is soft but thick and that the sizing is accurate, so ordering your typical size should work well. There is a size chart, so be sure to order the size that has your correct measurements.

One customer who gave the romper 5 stars calls it a “must-have” and says the fabric feels like linen and breathed nicely on a hot day.

“The stretchy panel in the back gives it a very fitted and flattering look. The straps are adjustable which is a godsend for being slightly taller. The pockets are perfect,” they wrote. “I really love how the legs are slowly without being too overly float. Made for a super cute and flattering look. Great look to dress up or dress down. I’m going to be ordering this same jumper in more colors.”

Another 5-star review says it is “the perfect jumpsuit.”

“I had tried lots of styles of jumpsuits and they were either too frompy, too baggy, too cheap looking but this one is elegant and comfortable. Highly recommend,” they wrote. “Sizing is accurate. I am petite but a small fit great. The straps are adjustable.”

A handful of negative reviews mention that the colors may not look exactly the same in person as they do on Amazon, with others saying it simply did not fit well. A few people mentioned it also came wrinkled and took some time to get the wrinkles out, while others say it shrunk, even while following the directions to hang-dry.

Not the romper you’re looking for? Amazon has dozens of similar rompers that look just as light and cooling for summer.

This Women’s 2-Piece Wide Leg Pants Jumpsuit is currently on sale for $34 and has more than 3,000 5-star reviews. Available in 16 colors or patterns, the jumpsuit is made of 100% cotton and has a drawstring closure. With a cropped-length, it also has tank sleeves and frill detailing on the sleeves and hem.

Another choice, this Scoop Neck Sleeveless Casual Tank Top Short Jumpsuit is $28 and comes in 32 colors. Made of 60% cotton, 35% polyester and 5% spandex, it has two pockets, an elastic waist and a long rope at the waist for decoration.

With nearly 4,000 reviews so far, it has 4.3 out of 5 stars, with 63% of reviewers giving it a full 5 stars. Customers say it fits well, is roomy but not baggy, comfortable and can be dressed up or down.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.