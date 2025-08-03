World War II Navy veteran celebrates 103rd birthday with family and friends

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The birthday party for an extraordinary man took place in Pacific Beach on Saturday.

Lem Waggoner Jr.'s lived a long life, turning 103 years old last month on July 13.

Getting past a century is a milestone many of us might never reach, but Lem keeps taking strides in a Positively San Diego way.

Saturday for Lem was a particularly special day to remember.

"This has been the greatest day of my life," said Lem.

The VFW at Pacific Beach was overflowing with guests, family and friends. Lem was showered with honors, including those from the cities of Chula Vista, Coronado, San Diego County, and the California House of Representatives.

"Celebrate you and declare today being Lem Waggoner Jr.'s day in the city of Chula Vista… Give him a round of applause," said Chula Vista Mayor John McCann.

They all gave Lem a special day in his honor.

Members of the VFW remembered his service of three years, three months and three days as a gunner.

"To me, just having a member of this post is part of the greatest generation," said Michael Hill, the post commander for VFW 5985. "The generation that literally saved the world. This is a special human being, and the sacrifice those people made, and just to be able to honor one of them here, he's a gem to me."

The secret to a long life? Lem said it's his family and how they've been his support system.

"They've taken care of me all the time," said Lem.

Lem couldn't help but exude gratitude during this special celebration.

"Thank you, everybody," said Lem. "Thank you."