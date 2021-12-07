Vista residents spread holiday cheer on 'Wishing Tree'

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A Wishing Tree in Vista is helping people spread joy this holiday season. Neighbors said it is a symbol of hope for the community.

There is a little patch of land on Wolverine Way in Vista that is not quite anyone's front yard. So it's kind of become everyone's side yard.

"Pretty regularly, we see people stopping by," neighbor Peter Reynolds said.

He said the plot across the street has always been a neighborhood meetup spot, thanks to the Free Little Library. But during the holidays, there is also the Vista Wishing Tree.

"A bunch of people around the neighborhood go and get notes from this drawer and write kind little wishes on it," ten-year-old Layla said.

Siblings Layla and Jackson said they love it when the Vista wishing tree popped up. Just in case Santa misses their wishlist, they can ask for presents, good grades, or more noble causes.

"I wrote 'I want COVID to be gone,' because COVID isn't that great," eight-year-old Jackson said. "I've already been quarantined from my class two times."

Reynolds said his elderly mother moved in a few months back, so his wish was for her.

"We took advantage of the Wishing Tree and wished for good health for her and other members of our family," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said a neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous started the Wishing Tree a few December's ago. He and his wife saw it as an opportunity to bring cheer, share gratitude, and spread hope during the holidays. Neighbors said seeing their wishes flow in the wind elevates their holiday spirit.

"I think if you put that positive energy out there, there's a good chance that it'll come back to you," Reynolds said.

The Wishing Tree on Wolverine Way will remain up for the rest of the month.

