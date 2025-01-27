Unique on-campus store at Montgomery High School helps students with disabilities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s a unique on-campus store at Montgomery High School run by students, teaching them important life skills.

Students with disabilities in the school's Transitions Program run the Monty's Market store to help prepare them for life after high school. The program is for young adults aged 18 to 22 years old.

“It’s a free-market thrift store for our students. In addition to clothing items, we have toiletries, we have school supplies, and students are allowed to come in and get anything they want for free,” said Montgomery High School Assistant Principal Mabelle Glithero.

It is the only program of its kind in the Sweetwater Union High School District and one that educators said really helps the students.

“They usually go off campus and get job skills. However, there are many students who can’t work at those work sites for a variety of reasons, so we opened up Monty’s Market so that they can gain those skills like their peers but stay on campus,” added Montgomery High School Assistant Principal Valerie Ruiz.

“It’s invaluable,” Gilthero said.

“There’s been a great improvement in their social skills,” said teacher Zabi Qargha.

The students participating told ABC 10News they enjoy being a part of the store.

Eighteen-year-old Elias Beltran said he gets to walk around like a security guard and enjoys seeing his friends.

“All I have to do is be myself,” said 18-year-old Jay Garcia. “Let’s just say it’s going amazing.”

The store depends on community donations. If you would like to help, contact Montgomery High School.