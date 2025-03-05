The first women's sports bar in San Diego hopes to launch in the fall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — From the San Diego Mojo to the Wave, women's sports is surging, and these up-and-coming San Diego teams are the ones people will see at the One of Us Sports Bar watch parties. They're events where people can come together and share their love of women's sports.

"I really want just people to have that sense of community and be a part of something," said Kalani Millsaps, the co-owner of One of Us Sports Bar. "Women's sports is experiencing a huge movement right now and these sports bars that are opening up are a part of that movement."

Millsapps said they're hoping to launch their business and open the doors to customers in the fall.

"There's a lot of moving parts right now," said Millsapps. "We are in negotiations for a space in North Park. It's a little hush hush right now, but we are working on it, and North Park is just the perfect community to be a part of. There's a lot of women-owned businesses here."

While One of Us Sports Bar isn't open, that hasn't stopped them from starting the watch parties.

Right now, they're using a different venue in North Park to host small gatherings. They hope to encourage people to watch women's sports and get their name out there.

"Very very excited," said Millsaps. "I'm proud of what we're doing. It's a lot of work, there's a lot that goes into it, but we have such a community built up around us that is supporting us, that is helping us push along."

One of Us hopes to make a Positively San Diego mark on the community.

The bar is also raising money for its upcoming launch and space. Click here for the link.