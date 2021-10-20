Southwestern College gets largest-ever scholarship gift

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Southwestern College has received an endowment gift of more than $600,000 -- the largest gift in the school's 60-year history -- from late educator Sue Crittendon, it was announced Wednesday.

Crittendon was a retiree of the National School District after 34 years of teaching in the third, fourth and fifth grades. She was one of the original teachers at Palmer Way School and last year was honored with a memorial plaque and tree at the school.

She also established an endowed scholarship fund for students in National City.

Those $500 scholarships will partly fund the education of 30 students of Sweetwater Union High School District each semester, with emphasis on graduates who are enrolled at Southwestern College.

Disbursement of the funds will be managed by the Southwestern College Foundation, which has been entrusted with managing Crittendon's scholarship endowment.

"Sue knew the key to success is a strong education," said Sally Bottroff-Hawes, a trustee of Crittendon's estate.

"So she established this endowed scholarship fund in honor of her friends and colleagues to inspire students from National City. She wanted them to dream big, pursue their passions and, most importantly, have fun," Bottroff-Hawes said.

Sweetwater High School's campus community is predominantly made up of students hailing from underrepresented communities. A large portion is Spanish- speaking, from immigrant communities and cross-border students who reside in Baja California. Southwestern College has committed to educating these students in an effort to provide more equity and opportunity.

"We are honored to be entrusted with Dr. Sue Crittendon's legacy," said Sofia Salgado Robitaille of the Southwestern College Foundation.

"She was a visionary, and, per her wishes, the foundation has set up a scholarship program to give hope and support to Southwestern College students. This program will last for as long as the college does."

