'She's an angel': From a life of clothing insecurity to apparel empowerment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For many of us, having clean clothes isn't a privilege — it's an expectation. Not everyone is afforded that same luxury, though.

That's where Sharia's Closet comes in. The local nonprofit not only meets the need, but gives out so much more than something you can wear.

When you walk inside the organization's headquarters on El Cajon Boulevard, you'll see several butterflies mounted on the walls. They aren't just decorations — they represent hope, love, peace, dignity, and respect.

Sharia's Closet

“Which are translated into the quality clothing that is donated to us, and then are gifted to our community members in need," said Shamine Linton, the Founder and CEO of Sharia's Closet.

When Linton was growing up in Jamaica, she lived with clothing insecurity. She felt a calling to help people who walk in the shoes she once filled.

“(To) be able to give them those comfy clothes, that warm blanket, and a hug — it's priceless," Linton told ABC 10News.

That's why Shamine created Sharia's Closet, named after her daughter, who survived a battle with a respiratory illness at a young age.

“We started in 2013 on the patio of our home," Shamine said.

Sharia's Closet

In the photo above, you might see a sign that their service was meant to be all along. The purple bucket Sharia's using to wash shoes also serendipitously became the nonprofit's signature color in honor of Shamine's aunt, who died of pancreatic cancer.

“She’s here with me every day," Shamine told ABC 10News. "Everywhere I go.”

Sharia's Closet is here for the community, providing free emergency clothing and hygiene kits to those who need it out of a dentist's office-turned walk-in closet.

They serve anyone with any need, whether it be an infant, toddler, child, man, woman, or someone looking for professional attire.

“A community is here to care for you and love and just give you what you need to help you to get to your next chapter," Shamine said.

Maya Nunez knows that firsthand. She's one of four paid employees at Sharia's Closet, but not long ago, she was on the receiving end of its services.

“It means a lot knowing that somebody cares about people's situation and gives us hope with nice clothing when I didn't have anything," Nunez said.

There's been plenty of hope to give. Sharia's Closet has served more than 72,000 people since it first opened more than 12 years ago.

“That really says a lot about the need for clothing," Shamine said.

It says even more about the need for Sharia's Closet — and people like Shamine.

“She's the angel from heaven," Nunez said.

Sharia's Closet has expanded to help serve the community in three more locations, in addition to the headquarters on El Cajon Boulevard. Shamine said her dream, however, is to eventually move the nonprofit into a forever home in a bigger space in the future.

For now, ABC 10News wants to recognize Shamine for her efforts to give people hope and confidence through clothing.

ABC 10News and LEAD San Diego have chosen her as our Leadership Award Winner for the month of August.

To nominate someone for our 10News Leadership Award, click here.

ABC 10News

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.