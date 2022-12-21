Santee mom creates inclusive Santa Claus mugs, other products

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- When Santee mom Jasmine Williams couldn’t find a well-made mug featuring Santa Claus with a darker skin tone she decided to do something about it.

She started her online company, Sunny & Ted, two years ago with one Santa mug in 3 shades: honey, caramel and chocolate.

“In November of 2020, we actually sold out on Christmas Day,” recalled Jasmine.

She says she came up with the idea when she was pregnant with her older son, Theodore.

“I was looking for a black Santa mug,” she said, “I wanted something that was heirloom quality that I could eventually pass down to Theo and I could not find one.”

She says she couldn’t believe how poorly that need was being filled.

“I was surprised and frustrated.”

Her frustration soon turned into creation.

“I want people to look at Sunny & Ted products and see their loved ones.”

What started as 3000 mugs sold in 2020 has tripled to 9000 mugs this year, not to mention a ho- ho- host of new kitchenware and décor --- from pillows and ornaments to partyware to break-resistant melamine mugs and plates.

“I made this because I was getting messages from parents saying that their kids broke their Cocoa Santa Mug,” says Jasmine while holding up a melamine platter decorated with images from the Nutcracker.

Sunny & Ted is named after Jasmine's little boys Sunday and Theodore.

“I want them to know that like Santa they can represent love and joy and be whimsical, magical.”

That wish for her kids was born when Jasmine herself was a child. Her dad was in the Navy so the family moved a lot. At one point while in Maine, she says she was the only little black girl in her class.

“It's good to see other people who look like you and other people who are doing positive things and represent good who look like you and that's what Santa represents.”

Jasmine says decades later, the need for that kind of representation only grew.

“This was on the cusp of everything that happened in the summer of 2020 with George Floyd and COVID. And so when we launched, people were really excited about it and they were really excited to see the mugs and different shades of brown and really excited to support me as a black woman.”

And Jasmine is excited about the new ways she is planning to connect with the community, by expanding.

“I'm actually working on the Cocoa Santa Mug for 2023,” she said while showing off a prototype mug with a different version of Santa on it.

“This is the sneak peek!” she says.

Fitting, as she provides a glimpse at how one mom is turning a white Christmas into a more colorful one.

“To know that, you know I have these products out in the world and people are loving them, I'm loving them and that I can be a catalyst for change. I'm grateful and really honored to be in this position.”

Jasmine says the most popular mug is the Cocoa Santa in caramel. She also says she's planning to expand the Sunny & Ted line to year-round inclusive products starting with launching something fun next summer. Her hope is eventually seeing her products in Target stores.