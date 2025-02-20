San Diego State football player works off the field to help those in need

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The homelessness crisis is something many San Diegans see living here.

“I’m from San Diego actually, Southeast, and I’ve seen a lot of homeless people growing up,” said Xavier Hamlett, a senior cornerback on the San Diego State University football team.

Hamlett said he always had a heart for those in need of some help.

“I always told people when I was in elementary school and they asked us what we wanted to be when we grow up and I told them I wanted to be a football player so I can give money and help people,” Hamlett said.

He’s making good on his goals of years past.

In January, he started a GoFundMeto help raise money to help the unhoused.

“Our strength and conditioning coach Chris, he always told me to aim high. I first started off with like $500. He said, 'No, bro, you go to shoot for the stars. So, you feel me, we bumped it to $3,000.' Honestly, I was nervous that we were going to make it. But we made it,” Hamlett said.

The SDSU senior told ABC 10News that he and others used that funding to help the homeless in downtown earlier this month.

Hamlett said those who attended the donation handout helped give food, clothing, and haircuts and donated sleeping bags from the Lucky Duck Foundation to the unhoused.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on right now, man. And it just shows that at the end of the day, love brings people together,” Hamlett said.

He currently using the GoFundMe to raise additional money for future donation runs and plans to host one this Saturday.

Hamlett told ABC 10News the goal is to eventually move beyond the GoFundMe as Xavier plans to build more partnerships with local businesses. He said he currently has partnerships with Tony’s Pepperoni Pizzeria and SimplyG Meals.

Xavier said it best; there’s a lot of stuff going on right now.

But if we’re looking for something positive, it seems like ‘X’ truly does mark the spot.

“It takes a village. I might be the one who started it or kind of just my foot through the door But, when I tell you, I’ve been getting nothing but love and help from so many people: athletes, trainers, coaches,” Hamlett said. “It just motivates me to keep going.”