San Diego Humane Society, Kearny Mesa Subaru team up for annual holiday adoption event

San Diego Humane Society
Posted at 2:16 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 17:16:39-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Humane Society and Kearny Mesa Subaru are partnering up to host their 11th annual Share the Love adoption event this upcoming weekend.

The adoption event is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kearny Mesa Subaru at 4797 Convoy Street.

Event-goers will be able to adopt dogs, get free holiday photos, microchips, and pet ID tags.

According to SDHS, if anyone purchases or leases a new Subaru between now through Jan. 3, 2022, $250 will be donated to the organization.

