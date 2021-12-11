San Diego Councilmember Chris Cate gives free Christmas trees to military families

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate teamed up with The Rosie Network to give away 100 free Christmas trees to active duty military and veteran families Saturday.

The free giveaway happened at the Walmart Supercenter in the 4000 block of Shawline Street. Cate was on hand to load the Douglas Firs for the military families.

San Diego City Council

Officials say this giveaway marks the fourth time Councilmember Cate has worked with TRN for this holiday event.

“San Diego’s military families play an important role in the makeup of America’s finest city," said Councilmember Cate.

"Their daily sacrifices and service to this nation deserve our utmost respect, and I am committed to returning the favor to improve their lives in any way. In my District, nearly one in every five residents has a connection to the military, and I’m happy to partner once again with The Rosie Network and our sponsors to spread joy in the form of Christmas trees with our brave active duty military and veteran families this holiday season.”