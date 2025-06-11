San Diego athlete heads to Deaflympics, raising awareness for athletes with disabilities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For San Diego County athlete Zain Shahid, volleyball is more than just a sport with the perfect pass; it's a platform to raise awareness for athletes with disabilities.

Shahid was born deaf and relies on hearing aids to hear the distinct "ping" sound a volleyball makes when it hits a player's forearm.

"I was born deaf. I have, um, it's like cilia in my ear," Shahid said.

This disability hasn't stopped him from excelling in the sport he loves. In 2023, he was selected to play on the USA Deaf Volleyball team.

Now at 21, Shahid is preparing to compete in the Deaflympics in Tokyo, an Olympic-style event that showcases deaf athletes from around the world.

"On the court, we're not allowed to wear our devices, so it kind of levels the playing field," Shahid said.

Playing without hearing aids presents unique challenges for deaf volleyball players.

"Usually you're like 'Oh yeah I go, I go, taking the ball,' but then it's like I'm shouting 'Yeah, that's mine,' but the guy in front of me can't hear me," Shahid said.

Despite these challenges, Shahid explains that it pushes the team to communicate differently, using hand movements or other visual cues to get teammates' attention.

"Kind of like stomping on the ground, hopefully the people around you can kind of feel that vibration," Shahid said.

The Deaflympics, which begin in November, will feature athletes from 70 to 80 countries and regions. Shahid hopes his participation will inspire children with similar disabilities.

"I think it's important to have an elite team of athletes that those deaf kids are able to look up to and we can be like their inspiration," Shahid said.

The USA Deaf Volleyball team has launched a fundraising campaign to help provide the resources necessary for training, travel, competition, and youth development.

