San Diego 10s: Friends complete 'crazy' challenge to promote new clothing brand

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There's crazy, and then there's the challenge a group of friends from North County completed this weekend. Even after you read about it, you still might not believe it. As ABC 10News learned, there is a great deal of thought behind the thrill.

“You know when the skydiving people look at you a little crazy that you're doing something pretty wild," joked Jacob Church.

It's hard to find the perfect word to describe what Church, Julian Davis, Rostam Reifschneider and Jack Macfarlane did on Saturday.

GoJump Oceanside

“My body definitely understood what we were doing yesterday," Church said. "Feeling sore, like, hard to get up off the couch, but, you got to love it.”

The four friends dubbed it the San Diego 10's, inspired by another friend group with whom they complete the San Diego 9s last year.

“It was, like, the best day ever," Davis said. "We're, like, we obviously got one up this and do the 10's, and it just got even crazier.”

Here's what they did all in one day on Saturday, from 3:30 a.m. until midnight:



10 mile run

10 waves surfing

10 meter cliff jump

10,000 ft skydive

10 skate tricks

10 ski runs at Big Bear

Bowl a 10 pin strike

Eat 10 tacos

Drink 10 beers

Raise $10,000 on Kickstarter for Davis' local small bi

Your jaw on the floor yet?

That's one way to promote a product, but a fitting way, at least, for Davis.

“Starting a new venture is always risky, but it's also really exciting and fun and a roller coaster of a ride," he said. "So yeah, I feel like the 10's Challenge was a great analogy for starting a new company and a new adventure. So excited to be building that with Avala.”

Avala is Davis' new clothing brand, which features high-performance shorts lined with merino wool activewear.

Avala Clothing

Davis said it's good for you and the environment — with every short sold, they remove a net of five kilograms of CO2 to better the planet.

“Climate change is really taking a toll on our home state here, and to be able to help make a difference and help be part of the solution is, you know, what I'd love to be doing," he said.

"And feel good while you're doing it," Church added.

As crazy as this challenge was, the squad is ready for more.

"We got one up things to do the 11," Davis said. "It only makes sense. We don't have a plan yet, but it's gonna happen.”

The final piece of the puzzle is to raise $10,000 on Kickstarter. The campaign launches next Tuesday, Feb. 25th. Davis said he's on track to tackle that goal on day one.

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.