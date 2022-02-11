Rescued tiger makes Super Bowl prediction ahead of big game

(KGTV) — A rescued tiger has made her prediction about who will win the Super Bowl this weekend and, big surprise, she picked the Bengals.

Lions Tigers and Bears asked Nola, a rescued white tiger, to choose the winner of the big game.

“In a snap, she proclaimed the Cincinnati Bengals as the future victor of the Vince Lombardi Trophy,” the sanctuary said.

Five-month-old Nola was rescued in December of 2017 after being seized from an unpermitted location near New Orleans.

“She required immediate medical attention for conditions consistent with severe neglect including malnutrition and parasites.”

The sanctuary said Nola responded to treatment well and made a full recovery. She is now four years old and calls Lions Tigers and Bears her home.

