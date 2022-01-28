Watch
Record number of San Diego organ donors reported in 2021

Lifesharing
At Lifesharing 413 roses on display at the memorial garden — one for each life that was saved in 2021 by a San Diego organ donor. The garden is located in front of the office at 7436 Mission Valley Road.
Record Year for Organ Donation in San Diego
Posted at 5:01 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 20:01:59-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Lifesharing, a San Diego-based nonprofit that coordinates organ donations, reported a record number of organ donors in 2021.

Public Relations director Anne State said 146 people became organ donors when they passed away last year, ultimately saving hundreds of other lives.

“From those donors we were able to place 413 organs so that’s 413 lives saved just from donors here in the San Diego region,” said State.

As a way to pay tribute to both the lives lost and the lives saved, State lined their memorial garden with 413 roses.

“These families really do, they do touch our hearts and I wanted people to know that their loved one is always top of mind for us here at Lifesharing,” she said.

According to Lifesharing, there are nearly 2,000 people waiting for transplants in San Diego alone.

The nonprofit said COVID-19-related deaths are not considered for organ donation, so the pandemic has not added to the increase in donors.

