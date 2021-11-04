San Diego sailor killed in crash to be honored at 2022 Rose Parade

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - A U.S. Navy sailor who was killed in a motorcycle crash three years ago will be honored on the Donate Life float in the Rose Parade on New Years Day.

Robby Barksdale was a Damage Controlman on the USS Bunker Hill. In 2018, he suffered from a fatal brain injury following a motorcycle crash.

With the help of Lifesharing, a San Diego-based nonprofit that coordinates organ donations, Barksdale was able to save five lives by donating his heart, kidneys, lungs, liver, and pancreas.

Barksdale's face will be among the many pictures on the Donate Life float for the parade. His parents, Shantee and Robert, say he was full of life and his legacy lives on.

“He lived every day like it was his last and he told us all to live that same way,” said Shantee.

This year, the float will feature a lion holding a book, representing the significance of having the knowledge to say "yes" to becoming an organ donor.