Positively San Diego: Autistic teen finds sense of normalcy, audience with YouTube channel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A local autistic teen in search of normalcy during the pandemic, ended up finding an audience online.

When the pandemic began, Sharon Hays says her son, Freddy, 19, who is autistic, became confused and upset.

"There were times where he would cry and have meltdowns because he didn’t get to do his regular things: go to school and see his friends and teachers," said Sharon Hays, who lives in Clairemont.

That’s when Freddy turned his focus online and a YouTube channel he started when he was 13. The channel quickly becomes an outlet during the pandemic for his creative energy and above all, his love of books and toys.

His short reviews of the toys and books are among nearly 70 posts in the past year.

"It’s fun, yes," said Freddy.

His mom says it’s allowed him to find joy, despite the isolation, by sharing his passions.

"So to be able to feel that connection through his YouTube videos and see the comments, that's been something really special for him," said Hays.

His YouTube channel now boasts more than 11,000 subscribers.

"I think they are kids like them, with similar interests and passions," said Hays. "With Freddy, there's a lot to love. Without realizing it, he has this cute sense of humor. He just lights up our life and our home."

Hays says Freddy does make a modest amount of money from the channel which allows him enough to buy more toys and books to review.