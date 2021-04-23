Mobile closet fundraiser launched to help San Diego's homeless

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A mobile hygiene trailer offers free hot showers and a fresh pair of clothes to individuals experiencing homelessness in San Diego County.

Humanity Showers provides mobile showers across the county and stands as a liaison to help the homeless get back on their feet. But now the group says there is a need for a mobile closet, and they need your help.

The shower trailer is made up of two sides, each equipped with a bathroom and shower. Up to 125 people can shower daily.

"After showers, folks express the need for clean clothing, and we want to present the Humanity Closet in a way that gives them the ability to choose what they want to wear," said a Humanity Showers spokesperson.

The group said having a mobile van will give them the ability to provide clothing directly to the community.

There’s a GoFundMe page set up to help them mobilize the community closet.