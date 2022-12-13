Making San Diego Smile nonprofit surprises South Bay kids with shopping spree

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Over 100 South Bay kids were treated to a Christmas surprise Monday night.

It started as a pizza party and the kids were told they’d get one gift from Santa.

Before heading on to get their gift, the organizers told the kids they weren’t just getting one gift — instead, they’d each get $100 gift card to spend on anything inside the store.

The shopping spree was put on by the organization Making San Diego Smile, cofounded by Tony Castro and Kyla Escobedo. A majority of the children are from the South Bay and all come from that could use a little help this holiday season. The money for their shopping spree is all donated.

Each child was assigned a volunteer to help them shop, and add up their totals.

Most kids ran to the toy aisle, but their chaperones realized they weren’t just shopping for themselves. Others were shopping for their parents or siblings.

After debating over their purchases, the kids made their way to the register sometimes going over their $100 budget. Many times, their volunteers stepped in to pay the difference.

Making San Diego Smile has hosted the shopping spree for four years in a row and hopes to continue the traditions as long as possible.