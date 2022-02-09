'I Do': San Diego County to conduct walk-up weddings on Valentine's Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Love is surely in the air! The San Diego County Office will be issuing marriage licenses and performing ceremonies on Valentine's Day for those who want to elope.

According to county officials, appointments have already booked up for the four available locations across the county. San Diego couples who are interested in tying the knot are invited to only the downtown waterfront location. The County Administration Center will be open to walk-ins on Valentine’s Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are excited to share the love with couples and are committed to continuing our tradition of offering walk-up weddings on Valentine’s Day," said assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Ernie Dronenburg.

“If you come to our downtown waterfront office this Valentine’s Day before 3 pm, you can walk in single and walk out married.”

The event is scheduled to happen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1600 Pacific Highway at the County Administration Center.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, license and ceremony appointments are required all other days at all County Clerk locations. Appointments can be made online here or by calling (619) 237-0502.

San Diego County says the cost of a non-confidential marriage license is $70.00, the cost of a confidential marriage license is $89.00, and the cost of a civil ceremony, to be performed by one of our wonderful County staff in English or Spanish, is $88.00.