Frosted Faces Foundation helps senior dogs find homes

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — Senior shelter dogs often have trouble finding families, so many pass away in shelters. But the Frosted Faces Foundation wants to change that.

A friendly face and a "furever" home are luxuries senior dogs don't see enough, according to Kelly Smisek. That's why she and her husband, Andrew, started the Frosted Faces Foundation in Ramona 10 years ago.

"We volunteered at another shelter and we kept seeing seniors getting overlooked," said Smisek. "And we realized senior animals needed a unique network of people and funding to get them into homes."

Frosted Faces has about 50 dogs from county and city shelters.

"A lot of our senior animals, they've lived with someone before and they were probably well-loved," said Smisek. "These are senior animals whose people passed away or could no longer take care of them. Our goal is to bridge a barrier to senior pet adoption. So we help to cover lifelong medical costs here at Frosted Faces."

That includes a team of veterinarians on site.

"It really does make the difference between some of these senior guys who'd have been probably otherwise euthanized, living two or three years longer" said Veterinarian Dr. Neil Russell. "And having a good quality of life over that period as as well."

Senior dogs have an adoption rate of just 25%, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. That means three out of four senior pets pass away before they can find a forever home.

But Smisek says these animals don't have to become a statistic.

"Our goal is to find every dog a family that they deserve," said Smisek. "I think it means the world to have one person per one dog, and to have that individualized care."

If you want to learn more about the Frosted Faces Foundation and see a list of senior dogs up for adoption, check out their website.